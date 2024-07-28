UFC 304 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC 304 takes place from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. The event is set to have two title defenses, and these could shake things up within those divisions. Once all the fights are done, some of the fighters will get to address fight fans and media. This will be done at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference.
Before that, the event will feature some must-see fights. The main event of the evening will see Leon Edwards make his third title defense against Belal Muhammad. This will be a rematch between the two, following their initial fight in March 2021ending in a no contest. This time, the stakes are higher than ever, as more than just redemption will be on the line for both Edwards and Muhammad.
The co-main event will also be a rematch. The interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, will be defending his gold against the no. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The pair previously met in July 2022 and, following Aspinall injuring his knee just 15 seconds into the fight, Blaydes managed to pick up the win. Aspinall looks to even the score with this fight, and also keep his title, with hopes to trade it for undisputed gold.
A lightweight bout is also on the main card. The no. 15-ranked Bobby Green will be going up against Paddy Pimblett. Whilst Green will be trying to hold onto his spot in the divisional rankings, Pimblett will be hoping to work his way into the top 15 in front of his home crowd.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a featherweight bout between no. 6-ranked Arnold Allen and the no. 10-ranked Giga Chikadze. Coming off of two losses, Allen will be looking to work his way back into the winning column. For Chikadze, this fight could be an opportunity to continue building his record, and he could potentially trade for a higher ranking in the highly-contentious 145-pound division.
The women's strawweight division will provide the two women's fights on the UFC 304 card. The prelims will see Molly McCann go up against Bruna Brasil. The other will be the early prelims curtain-raiser, as Shauna Bannon and Alice Ardelean meet. These fights put unranked fighters against each other, and this could be the chance to prove their worth in Zhang Weili's 115-pound division.
The UFC 304 post-fight press conference will take place directly after the event. This will be early morning at around 6am in the United Kingdom and just around 1am in New York. It can be expected that some of the fighters in action will be available for questions from the media. In addition to that, UFC President Dana White can be expected to be at this press conference.