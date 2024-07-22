UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
There are two titles on the line at UFC 304 and they are both rematches years in the making. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad more than three years after their first meeting. The two fought once before Edwards was champion but the fight was called off due to an accidental eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest.
In the co-main event is a interim heavyweight title fight between the reigning heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall versus the challenger Curtis Blaydes. The first time they fought was at UFC London in July 2022 when Blaydes was awarded the fight just 15 seconds into the fight after Aspinall injured his knee. The undisputed champion Jon Jones is sidelined with an injury and awaiting his return versus Stipe Miocic.
The card also features several British favorites like the return of Patty Pimblett and Molly McCann. The card will air in primetime for US viewers but will be in the wee hours of the morning when it actually happens in Manchester.
UFC 304 full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Leon Edwards (22-3-0) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3-0)
- Tom Aspinall (14-3-0) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4-0)
- King Green (32-15-1) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3-0)
- Muhammad Mokaev (12-0-0) vs. Manel Kape (19-6-0)
- Arnold Allen (19-3-0) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3-0)
PRELIM | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Nathaniel Wood (20-6-0) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-15-0)
- Molly McCann (14-6-0) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-4-1)
- Caolan Loughran (9-1-0) vs. Ramon Taveras (10-2-0)
- Mick Parkin (9-0-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Oban Elliott (10-2-0) vs. Preston Parsons (11-4-0)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1-0) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5-0)
- Sam Patterson (11-2-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4-0)
- Shauna Bannon (5-1-0) vs. Ravena Oliveira Morais (7-2-1)
- Modestas Bukauskas (15-6-0) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7-0)
UFC 304 odds
According to DraftKings, the odds for the main and co-main have a lot of room to make some money if you play things right. The main event has the champion as the favorite and the challenger as the underdog. The co-main event is similar but it's a much wider margin. See the main and co-main event odds below.
- Leon Edwards (-230) vs. Belal Muhammad (+190)
- Tom Aspinall (-375) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+295)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.