UFC 303 post-fight press conference live stream
The road to UFC 303 has been one of complete chaos, with the main event going from Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 for the light heavyweight title being just the tip of the iceberg.
The question now is if the immediate aftermath of UFC 303 will be anything like the road getting to the card in Las Vegas? That all begins with the UFC 303 post-fight press conference immediately following the conclusion of the event. The winners of the main and co-main event are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here.
Some of the winning participants from the main card's other bouts — Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson and Ian Garry vs. Michael "Venom" Page — may also appear. When UFC CEO Dana White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight's events and any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 303 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses.
Watch the UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 post-fight press conference
As previously mentioned, UFC 303 — held in conjunction with this year's UFC International Fight Week — was originally supposed to be headlined by Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler. But a broken toe suffered by McGregor led to the fight's postponement. In a scramble, the UFC tasked Pereira and Prochazka to fill in as the headline attraction for UFC 303 on just a couple of weeks' notice.
This was a rematch of their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 295 in November, which Pereira won via second-round TKO. That bout, while originally scheduled for the card, was elevated from co-main event to main event following Jon Jones's torn pec that scrapped his plan heavyweight title fight with Stipe Miocic.
Pereira's lone title defense thus far was also a major short-notice bout, stepping up to headline UFC 300 in April and retaining the title against Jamahal Hill. Prochazka also competed at UFC 300, scoring a second-round stoppage of Aleksandar Rakic.
The co-main event of UFC 303 had even more chaos behind it. While originally planned to be Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., plans changed after Rountree accidentally ingested a banned substance and Hill (who had been re-booked against Carlos Ulberg) suffered an injury of his own. Ulberg would eventually be injured, too, leading to Smith vs. Dolidze.
After Hill's injury, the UFC scrambled and also booked Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes on a couple of weeks' notice to serve as the new UFC 303 co-main event. The bout was contested at lightweight instead of featherweight due to the short-notice nature of the fight.
After coming up short in a challenge of then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Ortega suffered an injury while competing against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Long Island in 2022. Ortega returned to the Octagon in February, finishing Rodriguez in a rematch at UFC Mexico City. Since dropping a close decision to Movsar Evolev in his UFC debut at UFC 288, Lopes has turned heads and risen up the featherweight ranks through finishes of Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff.