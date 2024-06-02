UFC 302 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
Even though he did not walk out with the UFC lightweight championship at the end of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier seemed to have the hearts of all the UFC fans present at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as he competed in the Octagon for what was likely the last time ever on this card.
A crowd of 17,834 filled the arena to produce a gate of $7.25 million, setting a new Prudential Center gate record by topping the previous one, which was held by a Rolling Stones concert that took place in the arena.
Fight of the Night honors went to Poirier's main event title bout with Islam Makhachev, with Makachev and Kevin Holland taking home performance bonuses. All three post-fight bonus winners walked away with an extra $50,000, in addition to their usual fight earnings.
Things looked grim for Poirier early in his fight with Makhachev, as Makhachev managed to get him to the ground and attempted both a kimura and a rear-naked choke, completely dominant and in control. Poirier, however, managed to see the bell and fought with great defense in the second round, forcing the fight to be on the feet for nearly all of that round.
Makhachev did hold his own on the feet, however, and brought plenty of pressure to Poirier in the third round, which helped him score another takedown. Makhachev quickly got on a body lock and looked to sink in a choke. He then changed plans and looked to get into full mount; however, Poirier used this to escape Makhachev's grasps.
Makhachev continued to pressure with his grappling in the fourth round, but Poirier valiantly fought back and managed to hurt the champion with several body shots. Unfortunately for Poirier, Makhachev finally got things done in the fifth round by bringing the fight back to the ground and locking up a D'Arce choke.
Poirier did not commit to retirement, however, said fighting "just to fight" isn't enough anymore. Makhachev, meanwhile, now has three successful defenses of the UFC lightweight championship he has held since defeating Charles Oliveira for the then-vacant title at UFC 280.
Holland also competed on the pay-per-view portion of the card, taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk.
Oleksiejczuk dropped Holland early with a left hand, but Holland answered by throwing up his guard and managing to lock in an armbar. When Oleksiejczuk refused to tap out, Holland applied more and more pressure until he appeared to break Oleksiejczuk's arm. Referee Herb Dean then stepped in to stop the fight. This win snaps a two-fight losing skid Holland had found himself on.