Kevin Holland snapped Michal Oleksiejczuk's arm, Twitter reacts (Video)
By Adam Stocker
Kevin Holland defeated Michał Oleksiejczuk via technical submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:34 at UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1, 2024, live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
It didn't look good early in the fight for Holland. Oleksiejczuk dropped Holland and was swinging with the intent of ending the fight. Holland survived the early scare and brought the fight to the ground. In a scramble, Holland was able to trap Oleksiejczuk's arm deep in an armbar. However, Oleksiejczuk refused to tap out. Oleksiejczuk's arm popped, snapping around the elbow. Referee Herb Dean recognized the injury and Oleksiejczuk's refusal to tap out and stopped the fight.
It was unclear if Oleksiejczuk's arm broke or was dislocated but either way, he will be sidelined with the injury for the foreseeable future. It was the second straight fight that Oleksiejczuk lost by technical decision. At UF 299, Oleksiejczuk was submitted with a rear-naked choke by Michel Pereira. Oleksiejczuk might want to rethink his refusal to tap out. Had he tapped out, he still would have lost the fight but he would not have suffered an injury that could require surgery.
UFC fighters reacted to Holland's victory and the gruesome injury.
"Dude cracked me with a good shot. Somehow we ended up on the ground and dude left his arm out," said Holland, who improved 26-11, with one no-contest in his career. Holland made it clear he was willing to fight anyone at welterweight or middleweight. With his willingness to fight anyone at any time, Holland has become one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster.
The win was only the second finish on the card and the first of the UFC 302 main card. After the win Holland jumped out of the cage to shake hands with former President Donald Trump who was sitting cageside with Dana White.