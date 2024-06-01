UFC 302 results [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC kicks off the action-packed month of June with an exciting pay-per-view. Live from Newark, New Jersey, the UFC is set to put on UFC 302 at the Prudential Center. This will be the promotion's 10th visit to the city, the last being in May 2023 for UFC 288. The card is set to have 12 fights, and it will feature one title fight.
The main event of the evening will feature Islam Makhachev going up against Dustin Poirier, and it will be for the lightweight title. This is a highly anticipated match, and it is one that could really change things for the lightweight division but also the entire promotion.
Makhachev is the current champion, and he has held the gold since winning the vacant title at UFC 280 in October 2022. This will mark Makhachev's third title defense, following his first two being against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Poirier is the former interim lightweight champion, having faced then-featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236 and having a brief run with the title in 2019. He ultimately did not succeed in the unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and capturing an undisputed title remains a goal for Poirier.
Makhachev remains at the top of the men's pound-for-pound rankings, and that will also be in jeopardy in addition to the lightweight title. For Poirier, the chances to challenge for the undisputed title continue to decrease and, as a result, this is quite an important match.
The co-main event will see former middleweight champion Sean Strickland go up against former title contender Paulo Costa. The middleweight division is one of the most contentious within the promotion, and this fight could lend to that. Both Strickland and Costa had fights earlier this year but both had losses. Now, they look to bounce back in a major way at the expense of the other.
Another middleweight bout on the main card will see Kevin Holland meet Michal Oleksiejczuk. Being an undeniable force at welterweight, Holland moves up to 185 pounds and he takes on Oleksiejczuk, who is determined to soon find himself in the divisional rankings. The rest of the main card will be made up of two welterweight bouts. Leon Edwards remains the champion of that division, and he awaits the arrival of new contenders.
Niko Price makes his return to the Octagon, and he hopes to make his way into the winning column once more. He does so against Alex Morono, who picked up a unanimous decision victory earlier this year in April and hopes to ride that momentum.
The main card curtain-raiser will see Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos meet. The pair could set the pace for the main card, and they could make a statement within the division. The feature prelim bout will be yet another middleweight bout. Cesar Almeida and Roman Kopylov will clash in a bout that could introduce new names within the entire division.
The sole heavyweight bout will see Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov. With Almeida being ranked no. 7 and Romanov being no. 13, this is a battle of ranked opponents who hope to move higher in the rankings. The greatest waging disparity on the card will be the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki. The former is the heavy favorite going into the bout.
The card also sees Mitch Raposo make his promotional debut on short notice to go against Andre Lima in a flyweight bout. That fight will be the early prelims curtain-raiser. The entire card features 24 fighters and, with only one fighter missing weight, the card is set. Fight fans can expect the card to deliver big time.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC 302 live results [Updated]
Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima