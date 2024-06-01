UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier live stream: Free Reddit stream
By Adam Stocker
The UFC returns to New Jersey for UFC 302. The 12-fight card is headlined by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his championship against perennial contender Dustin Poirier.
Makhavchev defeated Charles Oliveria at UFC 280 to capture the championship. In both of his title defenses, Makhavchev defeated former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who was attempting to achieve double champ status. If Makhavchev successfully defends his title, he will tied the record for most title defenses of the lightweight title with BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Poirier has long been one of the top contenders at lightweight. However, he has lost his previous two title fights to Olivieria and Nurmagomedov. In his last fight, Poirier scored an impressive knockout of French contender Benoit Saint Denis. For Poirier, this will be his last chance to become an undisputed UFC champion.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland fights Paulo Costa. Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to become champion. However, Strickland's title reign was short, as he lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in his first title defense. A win for Strickland will likely earn him a future title fight. Costa is the seventh-ranked middleweight but is in desperate need of a victory. The Brazilian contender has lost three of his previous four fights after starting his career 13-0.
UFC 302 fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m ET
- Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Dustin Poirier
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
- Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
PRELIMS | ESPN & ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
- Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
EARLY PRELIM | UFC Fight Pass & ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
- Ailin Pérez vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima
UFC 302 live stream
We are guessing you are probably here to learn how to watch the fights if you cannot afford the $80 price tag. If you have ESPN+ you can watch all seven fights on the undercards. While FanSided MMA does not condone illegal streaming, the internet is filled with sites that illegally broadcast the main card. You will likely find a stream if you quickly search on Google or Reddit. The keywords you might want to try are "stream East" or "crack streams."
However, if you don't have any luck or cannot watch any portion of UFC 302, you can follow along with FanSided MMA which will keep you updated with all the results, highlights, and biggest news coming out of the event.