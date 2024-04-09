UFC 300 predictions & odds: Will the card make history as promised?
Here are our predictions for UFC 300, along with the up-to-date betting odds for every fight.
UFC 300 promises fireworks with a plethora of storylines and the potential for high drama inside the Octagon. UFC 300, arguably one of the biggest cards in UFC history, takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas. It features three title fights, including a light heavyweight title headliner between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.
The UFC's 300th pay-per-view event isn't expected to disappoint. In addition to the title fights at the top of the card, a slew of former UFC titleholders stack up the event's lineup, including Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo. Two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will also make her UFC debut against Holly Holm. It'll be Harrison's first career fight at 135 pounds.
Ahead of UFC 300, we broke down every fight on the card, giving our predictions and sharing the up-to-date betting odds for each fight. UFC 300 is expected to be a popular bet on fight night, and FanSided MMA has you covered with the latest news and analysis from Las Vegas.
Here are our UFC 300 predictions for all 13 bouts.
All odds according to FanDuel. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Cody Garbrandt (+255) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-350)
A tame start by bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo will only last one round, as a chaotic Round 2 on the feet follows. Figueiredo will land a calf kick that stifles Garbrandt, before following it up with ground-and-pound for the TKO victory.
Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO/KO
Jim Miller (+162) vs. Bobby Green (-210)
Jim Miller's farewell fight will be a three-round battle with fellow veteran Bobby Green. Miller will get off to a good start to the fight with his wrestling, but Green's pace and pressure with his boxing will prove too much in Rounds 2 and 3 en route to a decision win.
Prediction: Bobby Green by decision