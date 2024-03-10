The first UFC 300 promo will give you chills unless you are dead inside (Video)
The UFC released the first promo for the historic UFC 300 event which takes place next month.
By Adam Stocker
With UFC 300 a little over a month away, the UFC finally released its first promotional video. As long as you have a pulse, the promo will immediately excite you for one of the biggest nights in promotional history. The video continued to build anticipation as it went on, highlighting the champions and fighters who will compete in the Octagon on April 13.
When the UFC hits a century mark with its events, it's not just a milestone for the promotion but a celebration of the sport. The promo video started by highlighting some of the biggest fights and cards in history, with clips of Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre, and UFC 200 shots of Jose Aldo and Amanda Nunes. The UFC is promoting UFC 300 as the greatest night of fights in UFC history.
The video continued with the majority of fighters on the card walking in their home areas and highlighting each fighter and their incredible accomplishments, making the viewer realize how many champions, former champions and UFC record holders are on the card.
MMA Twitter reacted to the epic UFC 300 promo
Following the promo video, the commentators ran down the top fights on UFC 300. Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan each provided a brief breakdown of the three title fights. The UFC 299 broadcasts then proceeded to run down the bout order of UFC 300.
The first fight on the early prelims will feature two former champions. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. The featured prelim will be former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka fighting Aleksandar Rakic.
The UFC 300 bout order featured two major surprises. The second fight on the prelims will see Holly Holm welcome former PFL champion and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison to the UFC. The other surprise is that top prospect Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage will fight on the pay-per-view portion of the card.
The UFC 299 broadcast also announced a 13th fight for the UFC 300 card, lightweights Renato Moicano and Jalin Turner.