UFC 300 post-fight press conference live stream (VIDEO)
With the highly anticipated UFC 300 card now one for the history books, check here for the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.
With three title bouts, and talent surrounding this card from the first fight to the last, UFC 300 had all the hype coming into it. And now, it's time for the fallout. You can watch the UFC 300 post-fight press conference here once the card is finished.
The winners of the title fights are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here.
Some of the main card’s other participants — including the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Trsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage — may also appear. When UFC CEO Dana White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight, as well as any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 300 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses. The bonuses mean that much more tonight, as they will be worth $300,000 rather than the usual $50,000.
The main event of the evening saw Alex Pereira putting his UFC light heavyweight championship on the line against former champion Jamahal Hill. The fight was Pereira's first title defense attempt for the light heavyweight title, which he won in a vacant title bout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. The title was vacant after Hill relinquished it earlier in 2023 due to injury; he had won the title at the start of the year in his own vacant title fight at UFC 283 against Pereira's training partner, and fellow former champion, Glover Teixeira.
The co-main event saw Weili Zhang put her women's strawweight title on the line against Yan Xiaonan. Zhang won the championship at UFC 281 and successfully defended it against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 last August. Xiaonan, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 288 prior to tonight, earning her title shot with a brutal knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade.
Prior to those two fights, the BMF title was on the line, featuring two of the most entertaining and popular fighters in the UFC: Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Gaethje, the former interim lightweight champion, won the BMF honors with a brutal head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July. Holloway, the former featherweight champion who competed in just his second UFC lightweight bout, entered this bout off back-to-back victories against Arnold Allen and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung-Jung in 2023.
The next UFC event is UFC Vegas 91, which takes place on April 27 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. That card will be headlined by Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez. The week after will mark the UFC's next pay-per-view event, UFC 301 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event will see Brazil's own Alexandre Pantoja defend the flyweight title against Steve Erceg.