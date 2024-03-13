UFC 300 countdown: Grading each fight on paper
UFC 300 is just around the corner and we take a deep dive into how each and ever match-up stacks up on paper.
By Joe O’Grady
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
A matchup between two of the most cherished and electrifying fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. While this matchup may have come as a surprise to many in the fight community, it's one that is gladly welcomed on the UFC 300 main card. The resumes of both men need no introduction as this is truly a matchup for the ages. Max Holloway has never been knocked down in his career, while Justin Gaethje has some of the most destructive knockout power in the sport.
Both competitors will keep this fight standing up for as long as it lasts, expect an instant classic here.
Grade: A+
Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
A historic matchup in the UFC strawweight division as it features the first championship fight in UFC history between two Chinese competitors.
Zhang Weili may be the most exciting female fighter on the roster with her collection of finishes and exciting fights. Yan Xiaonan may be unfamiliar to much of the mainstream audience, but she has really refined her skills over the past couple of years and is coming off a first-round knockout victory in her most recent fight. Great matchmaking by the UFC here and a moment of history for mixed martial arts.
Grade: B+
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
The main event sees Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight championship for the first time against the returning Jamahal Hill. Hill is returning less than a year after major Achilles surgery that forced him to relinquish the championship. Setting the earlier expectations for the UFC 300 headliner aside, this is a great fight and should be contested largely standing up as both fighters possess one-punch knockout power and a wide variety of striking techniques.
One crucial question heading into this fight is the health of Hill after the aforementioned Achilles surgery. If he can return to his championship form, this could be a great fight. However, if he's rushing back too soon, Pereira's devastating leg kicks and punching power are a recipe for disaster for the former champion.
Grade: A-