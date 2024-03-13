UFC 300 countdown: Grading each fight on paper
UFC 300 is just around the corner and we take a deep dive into how each and ever match-up stacks up on paper.
By Joe O’Grady
With UFC 299 in the rearview mirror, all focus will now turn to one of the biggest and most highly acclaimed events in mixed martial arts history, UFC 300. With the April 13 fight card officially set, fight fans around the world can finally begin the countdown to this landmark event.
While there has been plenty of debate regarding the putting together of the main event and the overall star power the card has, it is indisputable that UFC 300 is the deepest card in the history of the sport. From the first fight of the prelims to the main event of the pay-per-view, every fight is well worth being contested over five rounds in a fight night main event or on a separate pay-per-view.
The UFC have gone out of their way to make sure that every fight is a must watch, but there are certainly varying degrees of excitement for every bout, for several reasons. Let's take a look at each of the 13 fights and hand out some grades.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
It will be hard for the UFC to ever top a card opener like this one.
Cody Garbrandt is a winner of two in a row and seems to be truly getting back to what made him great. Deiveson Figueiredo similarly looked impressive with his bantamweight debut victory against Rob Font. The stakes are significant for both as a win for either fighter could leave them knocking on the door for a title shot. Speed and power are evident for both Garbrandt and Figueiredo and I wouldn't expect this fight to last the scheduled fifteen minutes.
With this show opener, Dana White and the UFC matchmakers have certainly given fight fans a reason to tune in early for UFC 300.
Grade: B+