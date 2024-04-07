UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the historic UFC 300 fight card including the fight card, start times, how to watch and what to bet.
UFC 300 is finally here. After an amazing promo at UFC Atlantic City dropped, the fight card we've all been waiting for was finalized. UFC 300 will feature seventeen ranked fighters, eleven current and former champions, and one veteran who has fought at both UFC 100 and 200.
The main card will feature two title fights. Alex Pereira will defend his newly crowned light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira, the decorated kickboxer, has captured titles in two divisions with only seven fights in two years. Hill vacated his title due to injury shortly after capturing the title at UFC 283. The second title fight will be between China's Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. Current two-time strawweight champion Zhang defended her title most recently at UFC 292. Yan is on a two-fight win streak after beating former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 288.
The symbolic "BMF" title will also be on the line between current holder Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Gaethje won the title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 while Holloway will be moving back up to the lightweight division after winning two straight. The rest of the main card will feature a lightweight title eliminator between former champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Oliveira is looking to get the title back after beating Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. Tsarukyan is on a three-fight winning streak.
The preliminary card is headlined by former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic. Prochazka is looking to get back in the title picture after losing to Pereira while Rakic is coming back from an injury sustained at UFC Vegas 54 almost two years ago. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar. Sterling just lost his title to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 while Kattar is looking to avoid his third loss in a row.
Former PFL champion and standout Kayla Harrison will be making her debut with the promotion. Harrison will face former women's bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, looking to make the bantamweight limit for the first time. Holm is coming off a no-contest at UFC Vegas 77. The preliminary card will be headlined by ranked lightweights Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano. Turner is looking for his second straight while Moicano is going for his third in a row.
The rest of the prelims are rounded out by Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, and veterans Bobby Green and Jim Miller. Miller will become the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, 200 and 300.
UFC 300 full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xianan
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN | 8 p.m. ET
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN | 6 p.m. ET
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
UFC 300 betting odds
According to DraftKings, champion Alex Pereira is a -148 favorite against underdog Jamahal Hill (+124). Champion Zhang Weili is a big betting favorite (-425) against challenger Yan Xiaonan (+330). The "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje is a -205 favorite against Max Holloway (+170). Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.