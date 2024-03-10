UFC 299 post-fight press conference live stream
The UFC 299 presser will be live here directly after the event concludes. Expected to attend are Dana White, Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera and more.
The UFC rolls through Miami on Saturday, March 9 with a stacked UFC 299 event. Following the fights inside the Octagon, some of the fighters will get to address the media at the post-event press conference.
UFC 299 will be headlined by Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera for the bantamweight title. The pair have met in the Octagon before, with Vera picking up the victory in their first encounter.
The co-main event will be a lightweight bout between former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier and the rising sensation that is
Benoît Saint-Denis. The welterweight will see the arrival of Michael Page to the promotion, and he does so against Kevin Holland.
Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena will also meet at 170-pounds, as the battle towards title contention continues to heat up in the division. The bantamweight division will produce the main card curtain-raiser as former titleholder Petr Yan goes up against Song Yadong.
The prelim card is also set to produce several must-see matches that could shift the divisions of the UFC. The likes of Jailton Almeida, Maycee Barber, Rafael dos Anjos, and many more will fill up the prelim card fights.
This event is the final stop on the road to UFC 300, and it can be expected to be explosive. Following the event, the UFC 299 post-event press conference will take place.
Whilst the press conference will primarily focus on the UFC 299 event, it can be expected that it will also give insight to UFC 300 and beyond.
UFC 299 post-fight press conference live stream
Once the action inside the Octagon is all said and done, and the UFC 299 chapter has been closed, the post-fight press conference will take place. This is set to be the final event in the stacked fight week.
UFC President Dana White can be expected to address media following the event, as well as several other fighters competing on the card. Here is where to watch the official UFC 299 post-fight press conference.