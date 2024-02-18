UFC 298 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
UFC 298 was one for the history books as a new champion emerged.
An eventful night at UFC 298 led to a lucrative evening for several fighters who had standout performances.
UFC 298 was capped off by Ilia Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in Round 2 of their main event clash. After a back-and-forth first round, Topuria ramped up the pace in the second and slept Volkanovski with a massive right hand.
Topuria remains unbeaten in the UFC Octagon and will now reel in a new era in the featherweight division.
UFC 298, from the first preliminary fight to the main event, featured many exciting moments and matchups.
Here's who took home post-fight bonuses after triumphant showings at UFC 298.
UFC 298 post-fight bonus winners
Fight of the Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern
UFC strawweights Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern wrapped up the UFC 298 prelims with a three-round war. After 15 minutes of action, Lemos walked away with the unanimous decision victory to get back in the win column.
Dern took the fight on short notice after Tatiana Suarez suffered an injury ahead of UFC 298. She's lost back-to-back fights, including a TKO loss to Jéssica Andrade at UFC 295.
Some were surprised that the UFC middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa didn't earn a post-fight bonus. Whittaker won the fight by unanimous decision in a bloody battle from start to finish.
Performance of the Night: Zhang Mingyang, Ilia Topuria, Anthony Hernandez
Topuria's UFC featherweight title win earned him a $50k post-fight performance bonus. He also earned a post-fight bonus in his last win over Josh Emmett in his first career UFC main event.
UFC light heavyweight debutee Zhang Mingyang earned a quick knockout over Brendson Ribeiro during the UFC 298 prelims. He has now won 10 consecutive fights and earned a UFC roster spot via 'Road to UFC' in 2022.
UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez kicked off the main card with a slick rear-naked choke submission of Roman Kopylov. The No. 15 contender has now won five fights in a row.
UFC 297 attendance and gate information
UFC President Dana White announced a record-breaking $7.26 million gate at the Honda Center in Anaheim. UFC 298 was the highest-grossing event in the arena's history, and the highest-grossing MMA event in California state history.
The UFC 298 attendance was 18,186.