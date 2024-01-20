UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis live stream: Free Reddit stream
Here's how to watch the full UFC 297 fight card for free.
By Amy Kaplan
The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is finally upon us.
In the main event we see UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland looking to defend his title for the first time since winning it via a five-round dismantling of the former champion Israel Adesanya. Standing across from him is the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis who looks to make history by being the first South African champion in the UFC.
The co-main event pits Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva head-to-head for the vacant women's bantamweight title. The title was vacated when Amanda Nunes retired. Former champion Julianna Peña seems to lay claim to the title and will likely face the winner of this fight.
But something tells me you already know all that, since you're here trying to figure out how to watch the event.
First, the early and regular prelims are free on ESPN+ (assuming you already have an account) but the main event is the PPV portion.
UFC 297 full fight card
MAIN CARD
- #C Sean Strickland (28-5-0) vs. #2 Dricus Du Plessis (20-2-0)
- #2 Raquel Pennington (15-9-0) vs. #3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)
- #13 Neil Magny (28-12-0) vs. Mike Malott (10-1-1)
- #14 Chris Curtis (30-10-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6-0)
- #4 Arnold Allen (19-2-0) vs. #9 Movsar Evloev (17-0-0)
PRELIM
- Brad Katona (15-2-0) vs. Garrett Armfield (9-3-0)
- Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1-1)
- Serhiy Sidey (10-1-0) vs. Ramon Taveras (9-2-0)
- Gillian Robertson (12-8-0) vs. Polyana Viana (13-6-0)
FIGHT PASS PRELIM
- Yohan Lainesse (9-2-0) vs. Sam Patterson (10-2-1)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3-0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (12-5-0)
- Malcolm Gordon (14-7-0) vs. Jimmy Flick (16-7-0)