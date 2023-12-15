UFC 296 weigh-in results, live stream
UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for an exciting UFC 296. Ahead of that, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as the fighters take to the scale.
UFC 296 fight week is here, which is more stacked than usual. With the addition of the 2024 seasonal press conference, the final fight week of the year is a rather special one but one thing that will not change is the weigh-ins of the fighters.
The main event of UFC 296 will witness Leon 'Rocky' Edwards making his second welterweight title defense against Colby 'Chaos' Covington. The two have been destined to cross paths since Covington served as the back-up fighter for the UFC 286 main event, where Edwards rematched with former titleholder, Kamaru Usman.
The co-main event will also be a title fight, this time in the flyweight division. 'The Cannibal' Alexandre Pantoja successfully claimed the title at UFC 290 and, at UFC 296, he makes his first defense against Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval. The pair have met in the octagon before, in 2021, when Pantoja won via submission.
The UFC 296 card features a total of 13 fights including several other fighters such as Tony Ferguson, Bryce Mitchell, and many others. The highly-anticipated Ian Garry versus Vicente Luque fell off the card during fight week after Garry fell ill.
Ahead of the fighter's individual walks to the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 16, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as all 26 fighters take to the scale.
This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC 296 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5)
- Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171)
- Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5)
Prelims
- Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)
- Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)
- Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)
- Casey O'Neill (125) vs. Ariana Lipski (126)
Early prelims
- Alonzo Meifield (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5)
- Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs. Cody Durden (126)
- Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)
- Martin Buday (264.5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (259.5)
Back-up fighters:
Belal Muhammad - 169.5
Brandon Moreno - 125