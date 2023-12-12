UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight week schedule
Here's how to watch all of the events leading up to, during, and after UFC 296 fight week live from Las Vegas.
UFC 296 fight week has finally arrived and, as the final one of the year, this is quite the stacked week. The fight weeks accompanying UFC PPVs carry all the pre-fight festivities ahead of the major event, and they can often produce some standout moments.
UFC 296 has two titles on the line with the main event featuring Leon 'Rocky' Edwards defending his welterweight title against Colby 'Chaos' Covington. In the co-main event, 'The Cannibal' Alexandre Pantoja defends his recently-acquired flyweight gold against Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval.
The UFC 296 fight week will feature the standard pre-fight and post-fight press conferences, as well as the weigh-ins. In addition to that, this event's schedule is a bit more intriguing as it will also feature the highly-anticipated UFC 2024 seasonal press conference.
14 fights are scheduled for UFC 296, meaning that 28 athletes will be available for the fight week and all that it has in store for fight fans. These fight week events will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena before UFC 296 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here are all the events the UFC will host live from Las Vegas during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch UFC 296 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, December 14
- TIME: 8pm ET/5pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 2024 seasonal press conference
- DATE: Friday, December 15
- TIME: 7pm ET/4pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 296 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, December 15
- TIME: 8pm ET/5pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 296
- DATE: Saturday, December 16
- TIME: 6pm ET/3pm PT
- WATCH: ESPN/ESPN+
How to watch UFC 296 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, December 16
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole week.