UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington ticket prices
Colby Covington challenges Leon Edwards for the welterweight crown on Dec. 16. Here are all the ticket-related details to watch the fight live in Las Vegas.
By Anwesha Nag
The final UFC pay-per-view of the year is finally upon us and it is set to be headlined by Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. The co-main event will see Alexandre Pantoja put his newly won flyweight belt on the line against Brandon Royval.
The much-awaited welterweight title fight will go down on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the MMA event are available on multiple platforms and are getting sold at the speed of lightning.
UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington tickets are available on the venue's ticket partner axs.com starting from $350-$1,250 for gallery seats and $1,500 for floor seats by the octagon. One set of premium axs.com tickets is also available at $6,450 for seats in the Floor B section. Resale tickets on axs.com can be purchased at $250 minimum, going up to $2,875.
On viagogo.com, resale tickets are available from $330 to a whopping $37,215 for premium seats in pairs, although there are many price tiers in the range of $4,000-$6,500. Ticketmaster.com is also hosting resales of UFC 296 tickets, ranging from $280 to $3,479. Ticombo.com is selling resale tickets lowest at $480 and highest at $3,468. On stubhub.com, tickets are priced at $233 going up to $2,564.
UFC 296 main card will be broadcasted on ESPN+ PPV from 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Who else is fighting on the UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington card?
After two unsuccessful attempts at securing the 170 lbs. gold against Kamaru Usman, Covington will look to dethrone the Brit who took the crown from the former champion with a historic head kick. This would be the American's first appearance inside the UFC octagon in the 20 months that passed since his grudge match with friend-turned-foe, Jorge Masvidal.
Meanwhile, in the co-headliner, Pantoja will be making his first title defense since beating Brandon Moreno for the flyweight belt in July.
Elsewhere on the card, veteran Stephen Thompson will take on touted future welterweight title challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov. Tony Ferguson, who hasn't had a win since 2019 and has been testing his limits of late in David Goggins' 'Hell Week' training, will lock horns with Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight clash.
The main card will be kicked off by another welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque.
The prelims of UFC 296 are pretty stacked as well, featuring a bantamweight fight between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher, a featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett, a women's flyweight battle between Casey O'Neill and Ariane Lipski, and a women's bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa.