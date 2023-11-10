UFC 295 weigh-in results: 2 fighters miss weight (Video)
Everything you need to know about who made weight and who missed at UFC 295.
UFC 295 returns to Madison Square Garden and was originally set to be headlined by heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic. Jones tore his pectoral muscle and the fight with Miocic was put on hold, with contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall stepping in to fight for the interim title. Pavlovich is on a six-fight win streak while Aspinall is looking for his second straight since coming back from injury. The main event will be for the vacant light heavyweight title and feature former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who is looking to keep his 13-fight winning streak alive as he returns from the injury that forced him to vacate the title, and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who was successful in his light heavyweight debut against the former champ Jan Blachowicz.
The main card is rounded out by a potential strawweight title contender fight between Jessica Andrade, who is looking to snap a three-fight skid, and Mackenzie Dern. Also featured on the main card is a lightweight bout between surging contenders Benoit Saint-Denis and Matt Frevola, and a fun featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes.
The prelims are headlined by flyweight prospects Steve Erceg, who is on a nine-fight win streak after a successful UFC debut, and Alessandro Costa as well as a pivotal women's strawweight matchup between Tabatha Ricci and Lupita "Loopy" Godinez. The rest of the prelims are rounded out by Dana White's Contender Series alums and veterans like Jared Gordon and Mark Madsen.
UFC 295 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204)
- Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6)
- Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)
- Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)
- Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Vlacheslav Borshchev (154.8)
- Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Rossevelt Roberts (158)*
- Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)
- Steve Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (154.6)
- John Castaneda (137.5) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138) - catchweight
- Joshua Van (125.8) vs. Kevin Borjas (125.8)
- Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)**
Roberts weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds coming in at 158 pounds. Roberts took the fight on just a few days notice.
Emmers weighed-in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds at 147 pounds.