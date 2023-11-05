Fansided MMA
UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about UFC 295.

By Amy Kaplan

UFC 295 poster
UFC 295 poster / UFC
UFC 295 took a huge hit when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones suffered a serious injury just weeks before the fight and was forced to withdraw. With Jones out, the UFC scrambled and made a heavyweight fight between No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (who was already the backup) and No. 3 ranked Tom Aspinall for the interim championship. That fight moved down to the co-main slot and another took over top billing.

The new main event, previously scheduled for the co-main, is a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

At press time, the rest of the card remains in-tact.

UFC 295 fight card

MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - For the vacant light heavyweight title
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall - For the interim heavyweight title
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
  • Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET

  • Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET

  • Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
  • John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
  • Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

UFC 295 betting odds

According to DraftKings, the main event odds are pretty close. Prochazka is just a slight underdog (+105) with Pereira a tiny favorite at -125. We expect this to be a close fight and for the betting lines to move quickly and often before the big night.

The co-main event odds are a pick 'em with Pavlovich sitting at -108 and Aspinall at -112.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

