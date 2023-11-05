UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 295 took a huge hit when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones suffered a serious injury just weeks before the fight and was forced to withdraw. With Jones out, the UFC scrambled and made a heavyweight fight between No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (who was already the backup) and No. 3 ranked Tom Aspinall for the interim championship. That fight moved down to the co-main slot and another took over top billing.
The new main event, previously scheduled for the co-main, is a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
At press time, the rest of the card remains in-tact.
UFC 295 fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - For the vacant light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall - For the interim heavyweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
UFC 295 betting odds
According to DraftKings, the main event odds are pretty close. Prochazka is just a slight underdog (+105) with Pereira a tiny favorite at -125. We expect this to be a close fight and for the betting lines to move quickly and often before the big night.
The co-main event odds are a pick 'em with Pavlovich sitting at -108 and Aspinall at -112.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.