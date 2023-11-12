UFC 295 post-fight press conference live stream
Once UFC 295 is wrapped up, make sure to check back here for the post-fight press conference featuring the new UFC light heavyweight champion and interim UFC heavyweight champion.
The lights have gone down at New York's Madison Square Garden, and two men have respectively had the UFC light heavyweight and interim heavyweight championship belts placed around their waists.
Now, get ready for the fallout from UFC 295, which begins with hearing from the fighters at the UFC 295 post-fight press conference.
At the conference, UFC president Dana White and several fighters who competed on the UFC 295 card will address the media.
The main event of UFC 295 saw the vacant UFC light heavyweight title on the line, as former champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champ Alex Pereira battled it out for the gold.
Watch the UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira post-fight press conference here
The fight is Prochazka's first since winning the title in an incredible fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022. Prochazka vacated the title before the end of 2022 after suffering an injury. Pereira, meanwhile, earned this title shot tonight after defeating another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, by split decision at UFC 291 in July. That was Pereira's first bout in the Octagon at 205 pounds.
The card also featured an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall following an injury to current heavyweight champion Jon Jones, forcing the postponement of his eagerly anticipated fight with Stipe Miocic that was originally set to headline tonight's card.
Pavlovich entered tonight's bout without ever experiencing a second round in any of his UFC bouts, his April finish of Curtis Blaydes marking his sixth straight victory. Aspinall, meanwhile, disposed of Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds in July.
The winners of the two title fights are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here. Some of the main card’s other participants may also appear.
When White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight, as well as any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 295 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses.
The next UFC event is UFC Vegas 82, which takes place on November 18 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. That card will be headlined by Arnold Allen and Paul Craig.
The next UFC pay-per-view event — the final UFC card of 2023 — will occur on December 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. That event will be headlined by Leon Edwards defending the UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington and Alexandre Pantoja defending the UFC flyweight championship against Brandon Royval.