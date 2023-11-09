UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira ticket prices
How much are tickets to get into UFC 295?
By Jaren Kawada
Though the UFC 295 main event lost some name value with Jon Jones' injury, tickets for the Madison Square Garden event remain exclusive. UFC tickets are typically a high-value purchase, but the cost of admission to the world's most famous arena on Nov. 11 are flying high above average.
With Jones pulling out, surging heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will compete for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event. The originally scheduled penultimate title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka has been promoted to the main event.
The card has lost some luster with Jones no longer competing, but ticket prices remain high. There is some expected action in the re-sell market, with disgruntled fans who expected to see Jones looking to get their money back, but the arena is still appearing to be close to a full house on Saturday.
New York native Dennis Buzukja and Jamall Emmers start the night off in the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. ET with Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini opening the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
How much are UFC 295 tickets?
With the ticket link on the UFC website leading to Ticketmaster, a majority of options can be found on the popular ticket site.
Currently on Ticketmaster, the cheapest available seat at UFC 295 is priced at $303.25. The most expensive spot in the arena, a floor-level seat, is going for $12,175 at resale value.
However, on StubHub, a seat in the nosebleeds can be found for as low as $256 while the highest-priced cage-side view is up for a whopping $85,738. The cheapest floor-level seat on StubHub is listed at $737.
How much is the UFC 295 pay-per-view?
The UFC 295 pay-per-view can be found on ESPN+ for $79.99. A traditional ESPN+ subscription will cost $10.99 monthly, including access to hundreds of old UFC fights and a live stream of every Fight Night event.