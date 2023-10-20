UFC 294 weigh-in results
Live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the official UFC 294 weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters take to the scale.
The UFC makes a return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE for UFC 294. The card features 13 fights and kicks off the fourth quarter of the year with an exciting rematch of epic proportions.
The main event of the evening will witness lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his title against featherweight champion, Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski. Makhachev and Volkanovski had their first match at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia - a match that saw Makhachev successfully retain. Due to an injury sustained by Charles Oliveira, Volkanovski now steps up on short notice to challenge for double-champ status.
The co-main event will feature former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, moving up to middleweight for a bout against Khamzat Chimaev. This match came together just 11 days ahead of the event, as a result of Chimaev's original opponent, Paulo Costa, having an infection that would keep him out of the event.
The rest of the UFC 294 card will also feature several other names such as Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, Said Nurmagomedov, and many others. The Etihad Arena will become the home of combat sports for the night but, prior to the action, all 26 fighters have one more task to get past before they can step into the octagon - the weigh-ins. Here are the live weigh-in results as the fighters take to the scale.
UFC 294 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)
- Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)
- Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)
- Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)
- Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (135.5)
Prelims
- Tim Elliott (126) vs Muhammad Mokaev (126)
- Mohammad Yahya (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)
- Javid Basharat (136) vs Victor Henry (136)
- Abu Azaitar (186) vs Sedriques Dumas (186)
- Mike Breeden (159.5)* vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)
- Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (145.5)
- Viktoriia Dudakova (116.6)** vs Jinh Yu Frey (116)
- Shara Magomedov (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)
Unfortunately, two fighters missed weight at UFC 294.
Mike Breeden tipped the scales at 159.5 for his lightweight belt, missing the mark by 3.5 pounds. He was fined 30 perecent of his purse.
Viktoriia Dudakova also missed weight coming in .6 pounds over for her strawweight fight. She was fined 20 percent of her purse.
Both fights will go on.