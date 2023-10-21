UFC 294 post-fight press conference live stream
As UFC 294 comes to an end, get the chance to hear from the fighters themselves in the aftermath of it all. Watch the UFC 294 post-fight press conference live as it happens here.
UFC 294 takes place at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The stacked event serves as the promotion's first PPV offering of the final quarter.
The main event will witness Islam Makhachev attempt to have a joyous celebration as the lightweight champion just one day shy of a year since he left Etihad Arena with the 155-pound gold. Looking to spoil the party for him will be second-time challenger and featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who hopes to adorn his other shoulder with Makhachev's gold and achieve double-champ status.
The co-main event will witness former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, make the move up to middleweight against Khamzat Chimaev. This is a bout that could shake up the entire 185-pound division, whilst also having the potential to change up the landscape of the entire promotion.
UFC 294 post-fight press conference live stream
The entire UFC 294 card has intrigue all around including the UAE's very own Mohammad Yahya, who makes his first walk to the octagon in front of a home crowd. The card also features familiar faces such as Johnny Walker, Said Nurmagomedov, and many others.
Outside of that, several other fighters look to make a statement at the Etihad Arena. Between the highly-anticipated Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch, the exciting middleweight match-up between Usman and Chimaev, as well as 11 other promising matches, this Abu Dhabi card has a lot to offer for fight fans.
When it is all said and done in the octagon, some of the fighters will get the chance to address media and fight fans alike during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference. You can watch it below as the fighters come in.