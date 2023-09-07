UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland weigh-in results
Live from Sydney, Australia, the official UFC 293 weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
The UFC finishes off its international stay with UFC 293 emanating from Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9. This event will take place live from the Qudos Bank Arena and will be an important stop in the final stretch to the end of the year.
UFC 293 is set to feature 12 fights, and the middleweight title is on the line in the main event of the evening. Kicking off his second reign, UFC middleweight champion Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya is in familiar territory as he defends the 185-pound gold against Sean Strickland. The no. 5-ranked middleweight found himself in the position by chance but looks to pull an upset and leave Sydney with the gold in the Strickland camp.
The co-main event will be a heavyweight affair as Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov meet in a match-up that they hope thrusts them into the heating-up heavyweight title picture. 'Bam Bam' will be on home turf and hoping to once again have a special moment in his home country. On the other side of the octagon, 'Drago' will look to spoil the homecoming of his adversary whilst making a play to get closer to the 265-pound gold himself.
The preceding ten bouts set to take place feature equally determined fighters who look to make fight fans around the world take notice. The early prelims will feature three bouts before the prelims' four fight offerings, which all lead up to the five fights scheduled for the main card.
Ahead of this exciting card, the final order of business is the official UFC 293 weigh-ins. Here are the official weigh-in results from all 24 fighters set to step into the octagon live from Sydney, Australia.
This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC 293 official weigh-in results
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9)
- Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)
- Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4)
- Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3)
- Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)
Preliminary card
- Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Jung Da Un (205.3)
- Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)
- Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1)
- Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)
Early prelims
- Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)
- Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95)
- Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)
*Shane Young was over by 3.75 pounds