UFC 293: 10 reasons to watch
A stacked 12-fight card with 10 reasons to tune in for UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
1. A potential shake-up in the middleweight division
The focal point of the UFC 293 card is the middleweight title and, as a result of that fight, the entire 185-pound division will also be impacted. The number one contender in the division is still Dricus du Plessis and, with their rivalry going beyond the title, that fight against Israel Adesanya still remains a possibility. Now, with Sean Strickland in the title picture, it is a real possibility that he walks out of the Qudos Bank Arena the new champion.
The middleweight division could experience a major shake-up with this fight with all the different doors that it could open. This is something that fight fans - those live in attendance and those watching from home - would bear witness to, as Adesanya and Strickland determine the fate of the entire middleweight division. Regardless of what happens, the middleweight division will be an intriguing one to keep an eye on.