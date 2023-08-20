UFC 292: Zhang Weili completely dominates Amanda Lemos to retain her championship
Zhang Weili easily defeated Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event to retain the UFC women's strawweight championship.
By Adam Stocker
Zhang Weili defeated Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 49-45), at UFC 292 on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.
"Let's rock Boston. Thank you, everybody. I'm from China, do you remember me? Thank you, I am training so hard every day" said Weili in English before transitioning back to Chinese. "I'm not surprised because I have a great team. All my coaches gave me great techniques," said Weili with the help of a translator.
The fighters touched gloves to get the first round underway. Weili took the middle of the Octagon and applied pressure. Weili dropped Lemos with a leg kick and took top position before transitioning to side control. Lemos struggled to get out of danger as Weili reigned down left hands and elbows. Weili started hammering Lemos with massive strikes. Out of nowhere, Lemos was able to transition to a d'arce choke. Weili was able to break loses and started hammering knees to the body before taking the back and landing more powerful punches. Weili transitioned to top position and started dropping more elbows. Lemos was able to return to her feet and went for a standing submission but Weili slammed here to the ground at the end of the opening round.
Lemos opened the second round with a beautiful counter. After trading strikes and kicks, Weili took Lemos to the ground again. Weili controlled position on the ground. Lemos attempted to scramble to her feet but Weili took her back. Lemos had wrist control and forced Weili to transition to side control. Weili landed a few elbows but Lemos was able to hip escape to her feet. The fight would move back to the ground after another Weili takedown. Weili, again transitioned to the back but ran out of time in the round.
Weili continued to control the fight in the third round. The reigning champion landed another takedown and took the back. Lemos continued to defend on the ground but struggled to get back to her feet. Weili completely dominated again in the third round. When the fight moved back to the feet, Weili out-struck Lemos.
The fourth round had a slower pace than the first three. Lemos showed some signs of life, landing a few big strikes. Lemos caught Weili with a punch that briefly dropped Weili. After landing a right hand, Weili landed another takedown. From the bottom, Lemos attempted a d'arce choke but Weili was able to escape. Lemos was able to get back to her feet. The two women traded strikes for the final minute of the round.
Weili opened the fifth round with a massive right hook that stunned and dropped Lemos. Weili jumped on top and started landing more strikes. Lemos attemptd to cover up before grabbing a leg and attempted a knee bar that Weili easily got out of. Weili hammered down more strikes with Lemos unable to defend herself with one arm trapped between Weili's leg. Lemos tried to roll out of danger but could not. Weili landed more strikes before Lemos was able to get back to her feet. Weili threw Lemos to the ground again. Weili tried to ride the clock out by controlling position but Lemos was able to escape. Lemos kept throwing but she was no match for Weili
Weili submitted Carla Esparza at UFC 281 to regain the UFC women's strawweight championship. With her victory over Lemos, Weili left UFC 292 on a three-fight winning streak. WIth her victory, Weili improved to 24-3 in her career.
Lemos entered UFC 292 as the fifth-ranked fighter in the strawweight division. Lemos won seven of her first eight fights, with four finishes, at strawweight to earn the title fight. In her last fight, Lemos knocked out Marina Rodriguez. Following her loss, Lemos dropped to 13-3 in her career.