UFC 292: UFC fighters react to Sean O'Malley's shocking knockout of Aljamain Sterling
See how fellow fighters reacted to Sean O'Malley capturing the UFC bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 292.
Six years ago on Dana White's Contender Series, "Suga" Sean O'Malley proclaimed "Welcome to The Suga Show!" Now, The Show is truly here, as O'Malley captured the UFC bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 292.
The first round proved to be more of a feeling-out one, though Sterling seemed to edge things out thanks to a series of leg kicks over the five minutes, as well as a late takedown attempt where Sterling pressed O'Malley against the cage and land a barrage of small strikes.
Sterling looked to get right back to work with a similar takedown attempt. After getting out of Sterling's grasp, Sterling came forward with strikes, only for O'Malley to crack and drop him with a counter right. Some follow up hammer fists and punches saw the end of the fight, and gave O'Malley the strap.
O'Malley now joins Jamahal Hill as the only alumni from DWCS to go on and capture UFC gold.
This marks Sterling's fourth defense of the UFC bantamweight championship since defeating Petr Yan for the belt at UFC 259. In that fight, he became the only UFC fighter to win a title via disqualification. Prior to tonight's fight, he had successfully defended the title against Yan, T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.
O'Malley has just one loss in his professional MMA career and entered tonight 4-0 (1 no-contest) in his last five fights. Prior to tonight, he most recently fought at UFC 280, scoring a controversial split decision win over Yan.