UFC 292 post-fight bonuses winners, attendance and gate information
Who was able to take home some extra cash with the UFC 292 post-fight bonuses being given out?
For the first time since October 2019, the UFC returned to Boston and gave the crowd a worthwhile memory, with a new champion and history made at the end of the night.
The Boston crowd seemed to be hot for UFC 292 and the numbers showed it. A sold-out crowd of 18,139 filled the TD Garden to capacity, drawing a gate of approximately $7.25 million. It is the highest gate in the arena's history that was not an NBA Finals or NHL Stanley Cup Finals matchup.
Sean O'Malley and Weili Zhang were given the Performance of the Night bonuses for UFC 292, while Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson was named the UFC 292 Fight of the Night.
All four individuals walked away with an extra $50,000.
In the main event, O'Malley got to solidify "The Sugar Show" as being worthy of the UFC limelight, as he scored a second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. O'Malley now becomes the second fighter in history to go from Dana White's Contender Series to UFC world champion, joining former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.
In the co-main event, Weili Zhang battered Amanda Lemos over five rounds to earn a one-sided unanimous decision and retain the UFC women's strawweight championship. It was Zhang's first defense since regaining the championship at UFC 281 last November.
Katona vs. Gibson opened the televised ESPN portion of the prelims and served as the finale for the bantamweight portion of The Ultimate Fighter season 31. The two UFC veterans put on a back-and-forth striking display that saw Katona earn the victory, becoming the first ever two-time winner of TUF.