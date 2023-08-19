UFC 292 live stream: Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley free online
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19. Here is how to watch it free online.
UFC 292 is upon us and the event promises to deliver an exciting night of action. With the official weigh-ins complete,12 fights are set to take place live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19.
The main event will witness Aljamain 'Funk Master' Sterling defending his bantamweight title against 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley. The build-up to this match only began at UFC 288 in May but the feud has already been filled with shots being fired from both ends, making this quite an interesting headliner.
This event is a double-title affair as Zhang 'Magnum' Weili will put her women's strawweight title on the line against Amanda 'Amandinha' Lemos. This fight could see a shift not just in the 115-pound division but the overall women's pound-for-pound rankings.
Those two title fights will be preceded by 10 other thrilling fights all throughout Saturday evening at UFC 292.
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley free online
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley fight card
Main Card (ESPN+ - 10pm ET/7pm PT)
- Main event - Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
- Co-main event - Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
- Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Da'mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
- Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ - 8pm ET/5pm PT)
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson
Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ - 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)
- Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
- Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz