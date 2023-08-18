UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley weigh-in results
Live from Boston, Massachusetts, the official UFC 292 weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
UFC puts on another pay-per-view this weekend and, this time, it's a double-title event. UFC 292 will be live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and promises to be yet another exciting stop on the road to UFC 300.
UFC 292 features 12 fights, with the bantamweight and women's strawweight titles on the line. The main event will witness Aljamain 'Funk Master' Sterling put his 135-pound gold on the line against no. 2-ranked 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley. The two had a heated first face-off at UFC 288, following Sterling's successful title defence against Henry Cejudo.
The co-main event will be a women's strawweight title bout between champion Zhang 'Magnum' Weili and her challenger, Amanda Lemos. This is Weili's second run with the title and this fight will mark her first defense in this reign.
Several other big-name fighters are set to step into the octagon on Saturday night too, including Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, Chris Weidman, Brad Tavares, Neil Magny, and Ian Machado Garry. All 12 of these fights are set to go down on Saturday, August 12 in action that could shift standings in various divisions.
Ahead of Saturday night, the final order of business is the official UFC 292 weigh-ins. Here are the official weigh-in results from all 24 fighters set to compete live from Boston, Massachusets.
This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC 292 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O'Malley (135)
- Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)
- Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Ian Machado Garry (170.5)
- Da'mon Blackshear (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (136)
- Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
Prelims
- Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)
- Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)
- Austin Hubbard (155) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
- Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)
Early Prelims
- Andre Petroski (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)
- Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)
- Karine Silva (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (125)