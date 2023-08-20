UFC 292: Kurt Holobaugh submits Austin Hubbard to win The Ultimate Fighter 31
Kurt Holobaugh wins The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament.
By Adam Stocker
Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke), Round 2 - 2:38 at UFC 292 on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.
"Joe (Rogan), I've waited a long time to get on this mic with you. It feels good. All the praise in the world to Austin. He is one of the best guys in the world. He is a teammate. I know I was going to have to weather an early storm. I know a lot of people are calling you out but Paddy the baddy, if you want to fight the real Ultimate Fighter, I'm ready. Let's go," said Holobaugh.
The two fighters came out throwing punches and kicks immediately. Hubbard scored an early take down and started landing strikes from top position. Holobaugh was able to scramble back up to his feet. The two fighters engaged in a clinch against the fence. The two broke the clicnh and started throwing strikes.
Holobaugh landed several quick shots before Hubbard returned with a knee to the body. The two fighters traded strikes before Hubbard scored a second takedown in the round. Holobaugh was again able to get back to his feet.
The two fighters continued to trade punches to open the second round. Holobaugh found success with his right hand. Hubbard attempted a big knee but was knocked to the ground. Holobaugh was able to take the back and tried to work his arm under the chin. Hubbard tried to escape but almost got himself in an armbar. Holobaugh transitioned as Hubbard scrambled and locked in a triangle. Hubbard was forced to tap out.
Holobaugh had two previous tenures in the UFC. In 2013, Holobaugh lost at UFC 159. Holobaugh would not fight in the UFC again until 2017. After fighting on the Contender Series, Holobaugh was signed but lost three straight fights and was released. During The Ultimate Fighter, Holobaugh submitted Lee Hammond and knocked out Jason Knight.
Hubbard fought seven times in the UFC between May 2019 and Aug. 2021, going 3-4. In his two fights on The Ultimate Fighter, Hubbard defeated Aaron McKenzie and Roosevelt Roberts by decision.