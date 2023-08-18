UFC 292 full betting odds: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Everything you need to know about the UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley betting odds ahead of the PPV on Saturday night in Boston.
The UFC returns to Beantown to host UFC 292 and fans will be treated to two title fights and other important matchups with a lot on the line. The main card is headlined by the bantamweight champ, Aljamain Sterling (23-3) who will defend his title for the fourth time when he stands across the Octagon from UFC star, Sean O'Malley (16-1).
The co-main event has the two-time strawweight champion, Zhang Weili (23-3) and her first title defense will be against the dangerous Amanda Lemos (13-2).
Noteworthy matchups for the UFC involve Ian Garry possibly rising up the welterweight ranks, and Marlon Vera (22-8-1) putting his name back into title contention with a dominant win. Important storylines heading into Saturday night include Chris Weidman's (15-6) miraculous return after his devastating injury, Da'Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) making the quickest turnaround in UFC history which is seven days, and two The Ultimate Fighter finales to cap off season 31.
After approximately a four-year hiatus from visiting Boston, fans are gifted with 12 fights expected to deliver violence and potential upsets. UFC 292 will begin coverage at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN + for early prelims and will transition into Pay-Per-View at 10 pm ET.
The following UFC 292 odds are brought to you by courtesy of DraftKings.
Main Card
- Aljamain Sterling ( -258) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)
- Zhang Weili (-310) vs. Amanda Lemos (+250)
- Neil Magny (+380) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-500)
- Da'Mon Blackshear (+180) vs. Mario Bautista (-218)
- Marlon Vera (-192) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+160)
Prelims
- Chris Weidman (+220) vs. Brad Tavares (-270)
- Gregory Rodrigues (-355) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+280)
- Austin Hubbard (-180) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+150) Brad Katona (-175) vs. Cody Gibson (+145)
Early Prelims
- Andre Petroski (-238) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+195)
- Andre Lee (+280) vs. Natalia Silva (-355)
- Karine Silva (-155) vs. Maryna Moroz (+130)