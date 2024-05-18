Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round by-round updates
The world of boxing descends upon Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a heavily anticipated heavyweight bout. Taking place on Saturday, May 18, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.
The event was initially supposed to take place on February 17 but, due to the main event being compromised, it was postponed to the month of May. The event is being co-promoted by Bob Arum from Top Rank and Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. Live from the Kingdom Arena, this event has been billed as 'Ring of Fire'.
The card features nine fights in total, with the preliminary card contributing to three of those. Three of the fights on the card will see titles on the line.
The vacant IBF world cruiserweight championship will be on the line on the card. The undefeated Jai Opetaia will go up against the experienced Mairis Briedis.
The other title fight will see Joe Cordina put his IBF super featherweight title on the line, and will be matched by Anthony Cacace who will put his IBO super featherweight championship on the line. The winner in this battle will walk away with both titles.
But the event's headlining fight is one that has been long coming, and all eyes will be on the action.
Fury and Usyk were supposed to meet earlier in the year but, following a facial injury sustained by Fury, the fight got postponed. This is going to be a clash of styles that will end with a unified heavyweight champion being crowned.
This will be the first time that there will be an undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis won the titles in 2000. In addition to the four titles, there will be a special commemorative title made specifically for the fight on May 18.
Between the two champions, there are 56 fights, with Fury contributing 35 of those. Whilst Fury uses the traditional orthodox stance, Usyk opts for a southpaw stance.
Both Fury and Usyk remain undefeated in their careers. This fight has a potential 12 rounds to reach its conclusion, and it could shake up the world of boxing moving forward.
Here are the round-by-round updates from the fight.
Oleksandr Usyk walkout
Usyk walks out wearing his traditional Ukrainian clothing. Usyk is wearing white shorts.
Tyson Fury walkout
Tyson Fury walks out without his throne or crown but he dances his way to the ring smiling the whole way. When he got into the ring he danced right up to Usyk. Fury is wearing green shorts.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 1
Usyk took control in round 1 landing body shots and putting Fury against the cage. A flurry of punches to end the round. Usyk looking composed.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 2
Usyk is landing massive shots to open the round. The jarring from Fury in round 1 is gone. This is serious now.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 3
Slightly better round for Fury but still overall domination and action from Usyk.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 4
Fury wobbled Usyk to open the round. Usky survives the shot and responds with a flury. Usyk is cut.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 5
Fury lands a blow below the waist. He's starting to turn things up this round.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 6
Fury wobbles Usyk with a huge uppercut. Big round for Fury.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 7
Usyk looks to have unloaded everything he has. Usyk is breathing heavy and slowed considerably.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 8
Closer round this time around but Fury had ring control and landed more this time around.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 9
Fury eats another huge shot wobbling and falling back on the ropes. Usyk is credited with a knockout as Fury is out on his feet.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 10
Usyk enters round 10 desperate to finish what he started in round 9. He still likely won the round but didn't have a big moment like he had the round before.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 11
A draw may be on the horizon. This is an incredible back and forth fight between two of the highest level boxers.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk round 12
Fury unloads in the final round. Fight goes to the scorecards.
Who won in the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight?
The 12-round fight went to the judge's scorecards who awarded the win to Usyk via split decision handing Fury his first-ever loss to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.