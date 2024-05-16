Tyson Fury stats: Height, weight, reach, net worth & more
Tyson Fury is the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion. Having held the title since 2020, Fury is ranked the best heavyweight in the world by several publications. Here is everything you need to know about the eccentric boxer.
Tyson Fury record, height, weight & measurables
Tyson Fury's full name is Tyson Luke Fury but many know him as 'The Gypsy King'. Fury's stats are ever-changing and we'll update these as they change.
- Record: 34-0-1
- Height: 6 feet 9 inches tall
- Weight: 277 pounds (heavyweight)
- Birthday: August 12, 1998
- Age: 35
- Born: Manchester, England
- Nationality: British
- Reach: 85 inches
- Fight name: The Gypsy King
- Trainer: SugarHill Steward
Tyson Fury net worth
According to Express, Fury has a net worth of $86.23 million. In 2022, Fury was listed amongst that year's world's highest-paid athletes earners, with a net worth of $62 million at the time.
How much money did Tyson Fury make against Francis Ngannou?
Fury's last fight was against Francis Ngannou in October 2023. He won the fight via a split decision but he also walked away with quite a hefty amount. According to Sports Illustrated, Fury walked away from the Ngannou fight $50 million richer. This ultimately added to Fury's overall net worth.
How much does Tyson Fury make from endorsements?
WOW Hydrate is one of Fury's main sponsors. He does also have his own retail line and energy drink, Furocity. It has been reported by Sportskeeda that he made $7 million from endorsements alone.
What was Tyson Fury's biggest fight payday?
Fury's biggest fight payday to date remains the trilogy fight against Chisora. The fight took place in December 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Along with the victory, Fury walked away with a $25 million paycheck.
Tyson Fury record
Fury has an impressive record where he has managed to go undefeated in 35 professional fights thus far. 34 of them were wins and the other one was a draw. 24 of the 34 wins came by way of knockout or technical knockout. The other 10 were via decision.
His amateur career lasted between 2005 and 2008, and he competed in the super heavyweight division. During this time, he attained a 20-win and 5-loss career. With a professional career running since 2008, Fury has had his fair share of exciting fights.
Tyson Fury vs. Bela Gyongyosi, Dec. 6, 2008: This was Fury's professional debut and it took place in Nottingham on the undercard of Froch vs. Pascal card. Following a first-round combination to the head and body, Fury picked up a TKO victory.
Tyson Fury vs. John McDermott, Sep. 11, 2009: Fury, now 7-0 in his career, faced the 25-win and 5-loss John McDermott for the English heavyweight title. The bout ended in a points decision in favour for the young Fury - a decision that was heavily criticized. This led to a rematch being booked.
Tyson Fury vs. John McDermott II, June 25, 2010: This was the highly anticipated rematch between Fury and McDermott, and the now vacant English heavyweight title was on the line. Following a point deduction and two knockdowns, the fight ended via a TKO finish in the ninth round.
This also led to Fury winning the title for the second time.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, Jul. 23, 2011: This fight saw the undefeated heavyweight Derek Chisora go up against Fury for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. The fight took place at the Wembley Arena in London.
Chisora was the favourite going into the bout but Fury pulled a massive upset by winning the fight via a unanimous decision with scores of 117-112, 117-112, 118-111. The fight peaked at around three million viewers.
Tyson Fury vs. Neven Pajkic, Nov. 12, 2011: Fury was set to defend his Commonwealth heavyweight title against the undefeated Canadian heavyweight champion Neven Pajkic. The two managed to knock each other down a few times before yet another controversial moment took places.
The referee stopped the fight after Pajkic's last knockdown, causing the Canadian to protest and declare himself ready to fight on. Many at ringside also believed that the fight was stopped prematurely.
Tyson Fury vs. Martin Rogan, Apr. 14, 2012: Following his vacating of the English title, Fury found himself facing Martin Rogan at the Odyssey Arena in Northern Ireland. Just five rounds into the bout, Fury managed to get a TKO finish following a request for a stoppage from Rogan's corner.
Tyson Fury vs. Vinny Maddalone, Jul. 7, 2012: Fury faced Maddalone for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title at the Hand Arena in Clevedon, Somerset. Fury controlled the fight from the start to get a fifth-round technical knockout over Maddalone.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora II, Nov. 29, 2014: Fury and Chisora met for a second time, this time for the European and British heavyweight titles. Fury dominated the fight before Chisora's corner pulled him out at the end of the 10th round.
Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko, Nov. 28, 2015: The heavily anticipated Fury vs. Klitschko took place at the Esprit Arena in Germany in late 2015. The fight went the full 12 rounds distance and Fury won via a unanimous decision.
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, Dec. 1, 2018: This fight was for the WBC world heavyweight title and took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in front of a crowd of 17,698 people. Fury was knocked down in the ninth and 12th round but fought his way back. Despite his efforts, this ended in a split decision draw - the first and only of his career.
The two would later have a rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in early 2020. Fury won that bout via a seventh-round TKO, thus claiming hte WBC world heavyweight title.
Tyson Fury's last fight
As mentioned earlier, Fury's last fight was against Ngannou. This was Ngannou's first boxing match after being a UFC champion. The fight went the full 10 rounds before Fury picked up a split decision victory. Following this match, Fury's record moved up to 34 wins, zero losses and one draw.
Who will be Tyson Fury's next fight?
Fury's next fight will be against the unified WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The two will meet on Saturday, May 18 live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles will all be on the line. Both Fury and Usyk go into the fight undefeated in their careers. The two have 56 fights between them.
Tyson Fury wife
Fury met his wife, Paris, when they were teenagers. The two got married in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Together, the pair have four sons and three daughters for a total of seven children.