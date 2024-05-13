Tyson Fury's hilarious reaction to dad's head-butt altercation is all of us (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday in Saudi Arabia, the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk got off with a bang. In various clips seen around Twitter, John Fury, Tyson's father, got into a physical altercation with someone in Usyk's team and suffered a cut on his forehead due to ahead butt.
"I live for this f***ing s***! I live for blood, guts and horror! Blood guts and horror! I live for this s***, my boy lives for this s***!" you can hear John yelling as he walked away after the incident.
The head butt and moments after were captured and shared by several people in attendance. Watch them all below.
Perhaps though, the funniest and most relatable part of the whole incident was Tyson's reaction to the whole thing. Tyson is seen coming into the room with his arms up celebrating and excited. But then you see the moment he spots his father bleeding from his head.
"What's happened to your head, you silly ****?!" Fury asked. "How've you cut yourself like that?"
Tyson't brother Shane also reacted to the moment saying, "Is that not f*cking daft? Stupid b****rd, show some respect. Is that not stupid getting in someone's face you f***ing p****."
This isn't the first and will probably not be the last time John has caused a scene at one of his son's fights. During the pre-fight press conference for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight in 2023, John lost his patience and flipped a table off the stage before the presser was abruptly called to a halt. We would not be shocked if John makes another appearance this fight week in a less-than-ideal situation.
Shortly after the incident went viral, John issued an apology. “Sincere apologies to everybody involved. It's just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high," he said. "He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn't showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn't bother me [bleeding], it's what we live for, we're fighting people. That's a regular occurrence to me. ”
Tyson fights Usyk on Saturday night to become the undisputed heavyweight king of boxing. The undisputed title hasn't been up for grabs in decades and will be a monumental moment.
“It’s happening, it’s about to happen and here’s the thing, something I’ve never done, something people have been waiting for. You feel like the whole world’s waiting for it,” Fury told Sky Sports of the potential title.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight date, start time
- Date: Saturday, May 18
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Main event ring walks (approx): 6 p.m. ET