Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in results
Full results for Fury vs Ngannou fight card weigh-ins.
By Jaren Kawada
With fight week coming to an end, the historic boxing match between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is now just one day away.
Fury, 35, has held the WBC heavyweight belt since a TKO victory over Deontay Wilder in 2020 and owns a record of 33-0-1. Ngannou, 37, will be making his professional boxing debut but was the UFC heavyweight champion for almost two years with championship wins over Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane. In 20 professional MMA fights, Ngannou holds a record of 17-3 with 12 wins by knockout.
The odds significantly favor Fury, who is ESPN's sixth-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Ngannou is widely considered one of the hardest one-punch power hitters in MMA history, giving him a puncher's chance.
Though the bout will be considered a 10-round professional fight and not an exhibition, Fury's WBC championship will not be on the line. Fury will put that title on the line on December 23 against WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for the right to be the undisputed heavyweight champion.
The main card will begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with Fury and Ngannou tentatively scheduled to walk out of the tunnel at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT. With the weigh-ins now complete, all fights for the pay-per-view event are finalized.
Fury vs. Ngannou weigh-in results
- Tyson Fury (277.7) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.1)
- Fabio Wardley (241) vs. David Adeleye (232)
- Joseph Parker (250.1) vs. Simon Kean (255.1)
- Arslanbek Makhmudov (260) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (229.5)
- Moses Itauma (236.1) vs. Istvan Bernath (257.1)
- Carlos Takam (257.1) vs. Martin Bakole (299.4)
- Robert Duran Jr. (152.7) vs. Jack McGann (153.1)