Francis Ngannou's response Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight was ice cold
Francis Ngannou is wondering what we all are ... how can he have a title fight so soon after fighting Ngannou?
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday afternoon news broke that Tyson Fury would be fighting Oleksandr Usyk either on Dec. 23 or "sometime in January". While the news in and of itself wasn't earth-shattering, the date of the bout is.
“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the two greatest heavyweights of their generation, and I can’t wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh. They are special talents worthy of competing for the greatest prize in sports,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum in an official press release. “I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and everyone involved in helping make this legendary night a reality.”
If they were to fight on Dec. 23, that's just weeks after Fury is supposed to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. So something doesn't feel quite right ... and Ngannou isn't the only one asking questions
Francis Ngannou says Tyson Fury will need more time to recover from their fight
"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28," he tweeted.
Ngannou is fighting Fury on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia for a professional 10 round bout, and it appears as though the Fury camp isn't expecting Fury to take any damage during their bout.
Some fans were wondering how Fury could be booked to defend a title before his next fight has even happened, but that's due to the fact that, even if Fury loses, the title is not on the line.
Regardless, it's kinda weird.