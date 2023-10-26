Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ticket prices
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is set to take place on Oct. 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are all the details about the ticket prices.
By Anwesha Nag
After months of anticipation, fans will finally see Francis Ngannou make his boxing debut at the 'Battle of the Baddest' against Tyson Fury. The heavyweight clash is scheduled to go down on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in the Boulevard Hall of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Tickets for the event are available on a number of platforms and are getting sold by the minute. Prices start from $22.78 and go up to $9143 for the most premium seats on stubhub.com. Tickets are available from $25 on viagogo.com, with the highest-priced seats currently going at $9,200 per ticket.
Group tickets of 5 at a time are open for purchase on eticketing.co, starting from $246 pax for Category G4 seats and ending at $2,460 pax for the Royal rows. Similar seats are also available on xchangetickets.com at the same prices. On seatpick.com, you will find a wider range of tickets, starting from $49 and going up to $37,450.
The Fury vs. Ngannou main card will be broadcasted on ESPN+ PPV from 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.
Who else is fighting on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou card?
Francis Ngannou had long been interested in a transition to boxing to follow the trend that was kickstarted by Conor McGregor's money fight with Floyd Mayweather. Even before his controversial UFC exit, the French-Cameroonian fighter had entered the ring and faced off with Tyson Fury after the latter's victory against Dillian Whyte in April 2022.
The UFC's reported denial of his request to let him take part in a boxing match was one of the biggest reasons behind his skirmish with the Dana White-led promotion. He later signed with the PFL with a deal that allowed him to box alongside competing in MMA.
Since the announcement of the Fury fight, Ngannou has been training with boxing legend Mike Tyson for the mega main event clash.
In the co-main event of the card, undefeated British prospects Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye will lock horns in a 12-round bout.
Before that, former WBO interim heavyweight title challenger Joseph Parker, who also happens to be Fury's training partner, will return against Canadian Simon Sean for a 10-round fight.
Elsewhere on the card, Russian WBC-NABF heavyweight champion Arslanbek Makhmudov with a perfect 17-0 record will take on Junior Anthony Wright in a 10-round contest. Also on the card is a six-round fight between 18-year-old Brit Moses Itauma and Hungarian star Istvan Bernath.