Tyson Fury didn't handle his first-ever loss all that well (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Tyson Fury lost a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk after 12 hard-fought and close rounds. The fight favored Usky for the early and later rounds with Usyk even earning a knockdown in the ninth round. When it came down to the scoring, two of the three judges awarded Usyk the win.
With the win, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years and handed Fury his first ever professional loss. And Fury didn't handle it all that well.
In the ring after the fight, Fury accused the judges of awarding Usyk the win due to him being from Ukraine. “His country is at war so people are siding with someone whose country is at war. I won that fight.” Usyk's country was invaded by Russia and has been at war with the country ever since.
Tyson also said he would be invoking the immediate rematch clause. “We go back, have a little rest-up, spend some time with our families, and we’ll get it back on in October. Like I said, I believe I won the fight, but I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses. It was a good fight.”
Several people reacting to his controversial comments on Twitter after the fight.
Twitter reacts to Tyson Fury's controversial Ukraine comments
Fury is allowed a rematch per their contract and it appears he does want to use it. Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren confirmed it could be possible. "That’s what the contract says. It’s what he wants. It’s his call. It’s Tyson’s call. So whatever he wants to do is up to him. And the clause in the contract says an immediate rematch.”
We'll have to see what actually happens when the dust from the fight settles.