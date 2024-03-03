True or False: Heavyweight main events need to stop
- Many fans criticized the booking of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
- Some have called for the UFC to ban booking heavyweight main events
- Are the fans right or wrong?
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC hosted a heavyweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Before the fights even took place MMA Twitter was up in arms over the booking branding it boring.
But when the fight was over, those opinions became even louder with some even calling for the banning of heavyweight fights in main events.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev went four full rounds before being stopped after it was revealed that Gaziev couldn't see.
Andrew Richardson wrote on MMA Mania his thoughts on the booking of five rounds.
"In a vacuum, Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev wasn’t a horrible match up," he wrote. "Gaziev was marginally impressive in his UFC debut finish win over Martin Buday, while Rozenstruik has mostly struggled in recent fights and thus could use a step back. It’s not intriguing, but sure, it’s a fight that’s worth watching. An extra two rounds though? Nobody wanted that. There was no need!"
He's not entirely wrong, but he's not entirely right either.
Fans often think that the needs of the viewers are the only thing the UFC needs to consider, and that's just not the case. The fans might not have wanted to see this fight at five rounds but there certainly are reasons why heavyweights need to be main events.
First, experience. Being the UFC heavyweight champion has always held a certain prestige that other weight divisions just don't hold. In order to be given a main event (which is five rounds) the UFC needs to see how you can perform over five rounds. Also, the fighters need the practice. Imagine a title fight being the first time you fight five rounds as a heavyweight. You don't want that if someone is going to gas out in the fourth.
I'm not going to be calling for more heavyweight main events, but I'm not going to complain about them either. If you don't like it, just don't watch. But we can't start picking and choosing which weight classes are deserving of main events and which aren't.
I'm not comfortable saying the statement "Heavyweight main events need to stop" is false. It's got to be a case by case situation.