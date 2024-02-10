Super Bowl predictions: Nate Diaz makes his side known ahead of the big game
- The Super Bowl is in Las Vegas this year, the home of fighting
- Nate Diaz announced who he is supporting on Sunday
- The Chiefs vs. the 49ers headline the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVIII is live from Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world. on Feb. 11.
The effects of Las Vegas hosting the Super Bowl will only add more to the NFL finals. It's in the heart of the sports gambling and casino industry, and the newer stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders is the perfect venue. Maxx Crosby, a star defensive lineman for the Raiders, is a big fan of MMA and has been seen around the area with plenty of MMA athletes, coaches, and personalities. The relationship between the NFL and Combat sports has grown closer since the team moved to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2019.
Over the last week, Bruce Buffer announced player introductions, fighters have been playing in flag football tournaments, and even Nate Diaz has a prediction for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Nate Diaz is part of the Super Bowl 'NinersGang'
Unsurprisingly, the Stockton, California native has sided with none other than the San Francisco 49ers. In his recent tweet showing allegiance to the 49ers, Diaz specifically called out the starting quarterback, Brock Purdy.
"Shoutout to the homie Purdy13. NinerGang," he tweeted.
Purdy is a young quarterback looking to make his mark in the NFL, while Patrick Mahomes is the stud who seems to be taking over for long-time great Tom Brady. To MMA fans, this is the same thing as a young Ilia Topuria hoping to prove himself against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
In terms of fighting, Diaz has been linked to a few reports, but nothing is set in stone. While some fans would love to see a Jake Paul rematch, others are still hoping for a Conor McGregor trilogy. Regardless of who he fights next, everyone will still get excited to watch Diaz fight again.