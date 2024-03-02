Steve Erceg's walk-off knockout was perfectly brutal (Video)
- Steve Erceg knocked out Matt Schnell in the second round
- Watch the video of the moment below
- See have MMA Twitter reacted to the moment
By Adam Stocker
Steve Erceg defeated Matt Schnell via KO, Round 2 - 0:26 at UFC Vegas 87 on Saturday, March 2, 2024, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
"I proved that I can strike... There is a guy coming off of two losses, Brandon Moreno, I don't care if it's in Australia or the Sphere, let's just make it happen," said Erceg after the fight. Moreno lost to Brandon Royval in his last fight at UFC Mexico on Feb. 24.
Mere seconds into the second round, the fight came to a dramatic climax. Erceg landed a right to the body and followed it with a left hook that flattened Schnell. Erceg's punch landed in the perfect position. Schnell just dropped to the canvas. The referee immediately ran in and stopped the fight.
Several fighters watching the afternoon UFC APEX card reacted on social media, with some hilarious posts.