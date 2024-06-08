Sportsbooks see big change in UFC 303 bets
By Amy Kaplan
The highly anticipated UFC 303 fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is under major scrutiny due to the pre-fight press conference getting canceled at the last minute. Speculation ran wild about the reason including an injury to McGregor, or even a failed drug test.
The fight is still on, we've heard nothing different, but the events of this week have changed the ways people are betting, according to the sportsbooks who spoke with Legal Sports Report.
“We have gone to -115 on Chandler due (to) the recent influx of money coming in on him, (and) we were -115 McGregor last week,” BetMGM senior sports trader Alex Rella said. “There is some discrepancy in pricing out there at the moment, with some other books as far (as) -120 in either direction. Which makes sense given the numerous intangible factors coming into this fight. Was Conor’s leg injury one that will permanently hinder him? Is he taking the fight camp seriously? It’s been three years since he last fought, and the list goes on."
Many fans are resigned to the fact that McGregot must be injured. That feeling paired with his cryptic photo from a doctor's office added fuel to the fire.
“If this fight takes place, I doubt we’ll see the final pricing be much more (than) -130 in either direction.”
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler betting odds
BET MGM odds
Conor McGregor
-105
Michael Chandler
-115
DraftKings odds
Conor McGregor
+102
Michael Chandler
-140
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What happens to the bets if the McGregor fight is canceled?
We know that there is still a chance the fight could fall through, that's the case with any fight. But this one the sportsbooks want to keep intact even more than normal.
“Die-hard MMA fans, casual fans, Conor haters, and people that rarely watch fights and just want to be included in the conversation will tune in to watch him fight," BetMGM senior sports trader Alex Rella said. "And this subsequently will lead to more people betting on the event. Having a massive star competing is huge for the sportsbooks, and we’ll be very disappointed if the fight falls through.”
If the fight does fall through, the money is returned to the bettors and that's a lot of cash the sportsbooks don't want to give back.
“McGregor is still a massive draw for us,” DraftKings director of sportsbook operations Johnny Avello said. “He’s one of the biggest names in UFC and always does an excellent job building excitement and visibility around his fights. We’re looking forward to seeing him back in the octagon.”