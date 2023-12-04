Sideline official suffers gruesome injury during NFL game, reminiscent of Conor McGregor, Chris Weidman leg break
MMA fans are all too familiar with injuries like the one suffered by an NFL sideline official.
By Amy Kaplan
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEOS ARE INCLUDED IN THIS STORY.
On Sunday, during the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions game, Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara crashed into a sideline official snapping the man's leg in half on live TV.
The video of the moment is difficult to watch as the man's leg is bent at an awkward angle and the man is screaming in pain.
The scene was reminiscent of several similar injuries that MMA fans are all too familiar with. Three moments that stick out in the minds of UFC fans are the leg breaks to Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and Conor McGregor.
On Dec. 28, 2013, Silva broke his leg while kicking Weidman. The leg break and the subsequent images of Silva on the canvas in pain have become iconic images in the sport.
Years later it would be Weidman's turn.
At UFC 261, while kicking his opponent in the leg he suffered a near identical injury.
The two fighters spoke about the moment in 2021.
“The first thing that popped into my head when I broke my leg, as soon as I hit the ground — actually as soon as I looked at my leg and I saw it flop around, the first thing that went in my head was, ‘I cannot believe (this).’ Like, I thought about you,” Weidman told Silva on Weidman's podcast. “I thought about, ‘This is Anderson Silva. Like, my leg looked like Anderson Silva’s leg. What the hell? There’s no way that’s my leg right now.’ And then all of a sudden the pain’s coming in. And I remember when it happened with you, I didn’t know your leg broke as soon as it happened. I thought you were just in pain.
And most recently, McGregor snapped his leg while fighting in the trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. He has still not returned to action since the brutal injury.
We wish for a speedy recovery for the sideline official.