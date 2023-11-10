Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall already made history for UFC 295
Sergei Pavlovich vs, Tom Aspinall have something in common with Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 295 hasn't even happened yet and the co-main event has already made history.
According to Nick Baldwin, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall is the "heaviest" UFC title fight since Brock Lesnar and Shane Carwin fought at UFC 116 in July 2010.
On Friday, Nov. 10, Pavlovich weighed in at 259.8 and Aspinall weighed in at 261.6. Their combined weights are 521.4 pounds. The previous heaviest fight was two 265 pound fighters, making the combned weight 530 pounds, just 8.6 pounds more than the heavyweights at UFC 265.
Pavlovich and Aspinall were called up on short notice after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was injured and his fight with Stipe Miocic was canceled. Pavlovich was already training as the backup for the fight but Aspinall was not.
“I’m fighting the scariest guy in MMA in my opinion, in the worst circumstances possible without a training camp,” Aspinall said during the UFC 295 media day. “I obviously think I can win. I’m not the kind of guy who shows up for money. I ain’t signing a contract and showing up if I don’t think I can win. I truly, truly believe that I’m going to win on Saturday night. I’m an absolute winner, and I’m going to find a way to win regardless of the circumstances.”
They serve as the co-main event and will fight for the interim title fight. The main event is a vacant light heavyweight titel fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.