Sean Strickland targets Tom Brady in latest unhinged rant
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has always been knowns as someone who says whatever he wants and doesn't really care if it's "politically correct" or not. In the past, he's had controversial opinions about gender equality, gay rights, racism, and more. But his latest rant is a bit out of left field, even for Strickland.
During his UFC 302 media day interview, Strickland went after GOAT NFL star Tom Brady over his response to the Netflix Roast which took place earlier this month. Strickland referred to Brady as a "c*nt" and said he handled the roast "like a f*cking woman, dude."
Strickland continued, 'You act like a f*cking girl. You pet f*cking goats and you pose gay f*cking photos, dude. Like, man the f*ck up.'
Brady volunteered for the roast and appeared to have a great time but he later spoke out that he hadn't thought about what his kids might hear when the comedians were bringing up ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and her new relationship, gay rumors, and more.
Tom Brady was not happy with the jokes geared toward his family at the Netflix roast
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,' he said on The Pivot' podcast. "I didn't like the way they affected my kids. It was the bittersweet aspect of when you're doing something you think is one way and then you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people I care about the most in the world."
Brady wasn't the only one upset by what was said at the roast, which aired live. A source told PEOPLE that Budchen was also upset by the way she was portrayed. She reportedly told the source she was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show" and the source said, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."
Brady is one of UFC president Dana White's close friends. White even attended the roast alongside UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and UFC BMF champion Max Holloway. White stood up for an impromptu 60 second roast of Brady which got mixed reviews.