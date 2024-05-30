Sean Strickland targets Tom Brady in latest unhinged rant

WOW… UFC star Sean Strickland WENT OFF on Tom Brady in a wild rant.



“Brady’s a “C**T. He handled that like a f*cking woman, dude, you act like a f*cking girl. You pet f*cking goats and you post g*y f*cking photos, dude. Like, man the f*ck up.”



😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/6NUyrofLcl