NFL star calls out 'scumbag' Sean Strickland for anti-gay tweets
First openly gay NFL player Carl Nassib slams Sean Strickland for recent tweets about gay people.
By Amy Kaplan
Every single day there's an issue with something former UFC champion Sean Strickland has said or done. The MMA community has been voicing their displeasure for years but his reach has widened and now others outside of our MMA bubble are speaking out.
One such person is former NFL player, Carl Nassib, who reacted to Strickland's anti-gay tweets this week.
He took to his Instagram Stories to chasticze Strickland writing, "This guy is the absolute scum of humanity. Insane the UFC continues to give this guy a platform and a paycheck."
He was responding to several tweets made by Strickland on Monday.
One of the more controversial tweets was, "I just look at gays like a form of retardation.. but I fully accept them. Could you imagine if we seen any species on this planet wake up one day and all chose to be gay. We would all think "wow there is clearly something wrong with that species". Why are humans exempt? Come on."
See several of the tweets below.
UFC president Dana White has been very vocal about not censoring or punishing his athletes or employees over their thoughts or statements.
"I don't give anybody a leash. A leash? Free speech," White said during a post-fight press conference when specifically asked about Strickland's past controversial remarks. "Gonna control what people say? Gonna tell people what to believe? Gonna tell people, I don't f***ing tell any other human being what to say, what to think, and there's leashes on any of them."
But despite White's lack of censorship, he does appear to understand how different Strickland is.
“You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings,” White told FanSided MMA after Strickland was involved in an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. “You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”
The UFC and/or ESPN has never fined or reprimanded Strickland but he did finally see some pushback when his appearance at Nitrocross was canceled, according to Strickland.
"Will not be racing or attending nitrocross. I did it.... finally went too far lmao!!!!! As of always, I appreciate you guys. I'm only here because you guys, without you guys I would of been canceled long time. Thanks for keeping me employed....," Strickland wrote on Instagram accompanied with a video.
First openly gay NFL player Carl Nassib slams Sean Strickland for recent tweets
Nassib is well known for his activism and was the first openly gay NFL player when he came out while a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
"What's up people," Nassib posted on Instagram. "I'm at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."
It's no wonder he spoke up about the comments made by Strickland.
Nassib is just one of many outside the community finally learning about Strickland and he won't be the last.