The beef between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis is still very much alive
- There's no love lost between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
- Strickland thinks he won the fight versus Du Plessis
- Du Plessis responded to Strickland's claims
By Amy Kaplan
Many MMA fans had assumed that once the fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis was over, so would animosity between the two fighters. We were wrong.
Their fight was close and even went to split decision. The MMA fans are also split on who won. And that's why their beef is still going strong.
On Instagram Strickland shared a photo of his stitched up eye and the caption, “I didn’t take the coward’s way out and tell the doctor I couldn’t see and got a no-contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn’t see. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy.”
Dricus Du Plessis taunts Sean Strickland after loss 'Why don't you cry about it'
He also wrote, "I won ... but still it was a good battle lol respect."
But the new champion wasn't going to let Strickland get way with his posts without a response of his own.
"Why don't you cry about it ... AGAIN," he wrote, poking fun at Strickland's Theo Von podcast appearance before the fight.
Dana White said he would announce Du Plessis' next fight soon and all signs are pointing to either Khamzat Chimaev or Israel Adesanya next, perhaps even for UFC 300.
White thought Strickland won the fight but didn't appear keen on making the rematch, at least not anytime soon.